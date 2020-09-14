City of Jacksonville utility billing system malfunctions

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A malfunction with the online payment system for the City of Jacksonville utility services has produced some notices that city customers who use some options are past due.

City staff determined that the online service used to allow Jacksonville utility customers to pay their bills online, had not sent notices that their digital bills were ready.

Additionally, some customers who used credit cards to automatically pay their bills were not charged.

When the issue was resolved, customers then got a notice that their bill was available to pay, and that it was due last week.

Because of this issue, the bill is not due until September 18, and customers are asked to log in and manually pay their bill, if it is not already paid.

Customers affected were sent directly an email, but in this time of spam and phishing emails, the City wanted customers to know this mail was correct and that if they have any questions, call utility billing at 910 938-5248.