City of Kinston mandates face masks

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Kinston now requires people to wear face masks within city limits.

An emergency proclamation was signed into effect on Sunday by Mayor Don Hardy to help curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

The new requirement states that all persons who are present within the jurisdiction of the City of Kinston are required to wear a clean face covering any time they are, or will be, in contact with other people who are not household members in public or private spaces where it is not possible to maintain social distance or who are recommended social distancing practice are not being followed.

These spaces include grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, parking lots, sidewalks, and public transit.

While wearing the face covering, it is essential to still maintain social distance insofar as possible since social distancing is the best defense against the spread of COVID-19.

Acceptable, reusable face covering options for the general public include bandanas, neck gaiters, homemade face coverings, scarves, or tightly woven fabric such as cotton t-shirts and some types of towels.

It is not required to wear face coverings during individual exercise outdoors, or while walking or exercising with other people from the same household, as long as social distance from others is maintained.

All restaurant, personal care, grooming, tattoo, and retail employees shall wear a face covering while on duty. It is recommended that all businesses require customers to wear a face mask while inside the business.

Face coverings are not required: