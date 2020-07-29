City of New Bern extends street dining

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – New Bern city officials are extending their plan to allow outdoor dining at downtown businesses.

The Board of Aldermen approved rules allowing sidewalk dining to continue through October 10.

Over the spring, the city began allowing café-style dining on Friday and Saturday nights.

Restaurants are able to serve more customers, while still allowing social distancing under the state’s current reopening phase.

Officials expected outdoor dining to last until August, but local businesses pushed for their extension.

“But I think it’s had a really good vibe, for downtown New Bern that I believe once this is behind us, we will still request being able to be outside. Because I think people love outdoor dining, it’s really nice to see people strolling,” said Sabrina Bengel, member for the New Bern Board of Aldermen.

City leaders will revisit the new outdoor dining deadline if business show interest for another extension.