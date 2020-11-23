City of New Bern receives grant from the National Fish & Wildlife Federation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern announced a grant award in the amount of $150,000 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) National Coastal Resilience Fund.

The city will continue its work to create a Resiliency and Hazard Mitigation Plan and become a more resilient city.

This federal grant, one of 46 awarded across the country, will allow the City of New Bern to continue the in-depth planning necessary to identify priority restoration sites with feedback from their residents and stakeholders.

These funds will also be used to develop engineering and design plans for a nature-based infrastructure project to reduce flood risk to our most vulnerable communities.

“This was a competitive national grant and it is great to see New Bern receive recognition on the national stage,” said Amanda Ohlensehlen, Community & Economic Development Manager for the City of New Bern. “NFWF’s investment in our efforts to improve resiliency while also respecting riverine and natural habitats allows us to achieve our environmental goals, and creates a valuable, collaborative partnership to help us visualize solutions.”

The City’s resiliency planning process is currently underway.

The next phase is designed to identify specific areas of focus within the city’s riverine locations and ecosystems both within and contiguous to the Neuse and Trent Rivers and areas prone to flooding.

This includes the city’s most vulnerable communities, such as the Greater Duffyfield and Greater Five Points neighborhoods as well as the Riverside and Downtown Historic Districts, listed on the National Register of Historic Properties.