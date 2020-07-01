City of New Bern receives state grant to support resiliency efforts

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The City of New Bern will receive $328,500 in grant money to assist with storm resiliency, recovery, and mitigation projects over the next three years.

The City learned earlier this week that it was selected to receive the grant, which is distributed through the NC Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) Distressed Local Government Program.

This grant will allow the city to hire a consultant to assist with engineering, GIS planning and other activities related to resiliency, community recovery and mitigation in the wake of hurricane Florence.

It will help the community with preparedness plans for future disasters and increase staff capacity to respond to and mitigate disaster effects.

Hurricane Florence came ashore in eastern North Carolina on September 14, 2018, causing approximately $100 million in commercial and residential damage in New Bern alone.

In March 2020, the City of New Bern began moving forward with development of a Resiliency and Hazard Mitigation Plan thanks to funding from local, regional and national funders.

This three-phase plan will focus on creation of a citywide mitigation plan with a focus on underserved and historic communities.

It will involve looking at storm impacts, identifying vulnerabilities and the social, economic and environmental consequences of hazard events, and creating a list of mitigation and resilience recommendations.

The NCORR grant complements the City’s resiliency planning.

The State funds will be used in a wide range of recovery, resiliency and mitigation efforts over the next several years, including building staff capacity for a variety of resiliency-related tasks.

The City has received more than $1.5 million in repair, recovery and resiliency grants since hurricane Florence.