City of New Bern to host Independence Day fireworks show

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Residents and visitors are invited to join the City of New Bern for a festive July 4th fireworks show.

The Independence Day celebration will be different this year as the city continues to be proactive against the spread of coronavirus and other illnesses.

The event will be held at Lawson Creek Park on July 4th and will feature fireworks only.

There will be no live entertainment, food trucks, games, or other activities.

The fireworks will be launched from the boat ramp at the East end of the park around 9:15 pm. Gates open at 7:00 pm.

Attendees should stay at or near their vehicles and should practice safe, physical distancing.

Facemasks are strongly encouraged.

Handicapped accessible parking is available at Lawson Creek Park.

Other parking inside the park is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The New Bern Police Department will be directing traffic at the park before and after the fireworks.

Please heed the direction of law enforcement and Parks & Rec staff as they guide you to parking areas and to the exit after the show.

Union Point Park will be closed to vehicular traffic but pedestrians are welcome.

Safe, physical distancing is mandatory and facemasks are strongly encouraged.

To manage Lawson Creek Park traffic, the US Highway 70 West exit to Country Club Road, Pembroke, and Trent Woods will be closed from 9-10 p.m.

Traffic approaching from US Highway 70 East, Trent Woods, or Pembroke will be directed back onto 70 West.

No traffic will be permitted onto First Street.

After the fireworks show, all vehicle traffic will be directed to turn left out of the park toward the US Highway 70 entrance ramps and Country Club Road into Trent Woods and Pembroke.

US Highway 17 Business will remain open as an alternate entry point back into the northern parts of town.

Additionally, traffic exiting downtown after the fireworks will be directed over the Alfred Cunningham Bridge towards James City and Highway 70.

There are no street closures in effect for this event. However, Jack’s Island and the boat ramp at the East end of Lawson Creek Park will close at 11:00 pm on July 3 and reopen on July 5.

This area will be used to secure the fireworks launch site.

The boat launch near Thalmann Field will remain open until 6:00 pm Saturday for boaters, kayakers, and paddleboarders who wish to get on the water.

Note that the boat ramp will be closed from 6:00 pm until after the fireworks show.

Visitors are welcome to bring coolers, blankets and lawn chairs to Lawson Creek Park and Union Point Park. However, alcohol, fireworks, glass, grills, and pets are not allowed.

Service animals are permitted pursuant to City Ordinance Section 6-5.

The City’s rain date for the fireworks is July 5.

The rain date will also feature fireworks only at approximately 9:15 pm.

The fireworks display can be viewed from many locations in the city and residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of some of the city’s most picturesque views to enjoy the show.

The fireworks will also be broadcast live on the City of New Bern, NC Government Facebook page (@CityofNB), and the City of New Bern Parks & Recreation Facebook page (@NewBernPR).

As a reminder, City offices will be closed on July 3 in observance of Independence Day.

Trash and recycling services will run as normal.