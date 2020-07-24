City of New Bern to receive more than $1.9 million for electrical repairs

Courtesy of The City of New Bern

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $1.9 million to reimburse the City of New Bern for repair costs following Hurricane Florence.

Funds cover repairs to the city’s electrical distribution system damaged during Hurricane Florence. Repairs included replacing storm-damaged conductors, transformers and utility poles.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

The City of New Bern has been approved for more than $47.7 million for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state.

The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for this project is more than $1.4 million and the state’s share is more than $489,000.