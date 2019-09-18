City of Washington closes on property for new police station

The Washington Police Department is one step closer to a permanent home.

“We’ve been working on a new site for 8 to 10 years. Its been something that’s been on the radar of the city council for a number of years. It was accelerated due to the flooding with Florence,” said city manager, Jonathan Russell.

The City of Washington closed on 3 acres of land for the new police department on North Bridge Street.

The purchase comes one year after flooding from Hurricane Florence forcing the police department to relocate.

“We want it to be an attractive and functioning facility for the police headquarters. A two story facility, roughly 17,000 square feet, that will allow us to house our current staff and give us some room for growth in the future as well,” said Russell.

The city bought the land for $800,000 using money from their capital improvement fund.

They’re looking at additional funding from USDA, rural development and the Golden Leaf Foundation, according to Russell.

The department is currently operating out of a temporary building on Highway 264.

“It’s functional but it’s not ideal for the current situation so we are looking forward to having a permanent home for the PD,” said Russell.

The city is currently working on engineering and design of the building.

They plan for the building to be completed in 2 to 2 1/2 years.