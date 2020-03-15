City of Washington closing all facilities to the public

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington is closing all facilities to the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Leaders say city employees should report to their jobs like they normally would unless other statewide or local restrictions create hardship.

Utility and other city payments should be made online or by phone.

In person payments are to be made in the drop boxes provided.

The City of Washington is also suspending disconnections of utilities due to nonpayment until further notice because of possible financial hardships the crisis brings.

