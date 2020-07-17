City of Washington Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNT) Beaufort County is seeing its coronavirus case count rise.

one of those cases is the Mayor of Washington.

Mayor Mac Hodges tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

He was at the city’s monthly council meeting on Monday night.

City officials say they are following standard disinfection protocols.

They’re also recommending everyone who was present at the meeting to get tested.

The county is using contact tracing for this situation.

Jonathan Russell is Washington’s City Manager.

He says, “We’ve done some tracing on people Mayor had been in contact with again it was an isolated incident and we look forward to things getting back to normal as soon as possible. He’s doing well, in good spirits, just self quarantining staying at home.”

Washington leaders are stressing the importance of wearing face coverings in public, social distancing and frequent hand washing to stop the spread of the virus.