City of Washington officials plan to discuss location options for new license plate office

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Washington City Council will meet Monday to discuss plans for a new license plate office.

Currently, residents in Washington do not have a license plate office in Beaufort County to go to – the closest office is in Martin or Pitt counties.

The issue comes after the local office along Market St. in Washington closed in May 2019.

Now, the city is working to find new locations around town to pop up shop. The first location they are looking at is on the corner of E. 10th St and Brown St. City officials are also looking at the old Select Bank on the corner of 2nd St. and Market St.

“We really missed the one we’ve had,” said Mayor Mac Hodges. “We were really hoping someone in the public sector would step up but evidently that didn’t happen.”

In January 2020, the city announced it was planning to open a license plate office on the first floor of the municipal building; however, that plan has since been replaced with this new plan.

“I think it will be a big asset and I think the public will really appreciate having the license plate agency back open again,” said Hodges.

If the request is approved at Monday’s meeting, Mayor Hodges says the new office will open up in about three months.