City of Washington public works employee dies in rollover accident while mowing

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Washington is reporting the loss of public works employee who was involved in a rollover accident while mowing a ditch on Monday.

Johnathan Russell, City Manager says, “This comes as a shock to the organization and the community. An investigation is currently being conducted by OSHA and the City of Washington. We will provide more information as we are able to. Please keep the employee’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

No further information was released.

