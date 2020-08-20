City of Washington takes a unique approach to summer photo contest

WASHINGTON. N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County has multiple photo contests every year, but one this summer in Washington is playing on the response to COVID.

The theme for this tourism photo contest is “Mask Up Beaufort County”

It encourages people to showcase their face coverings at their favorite Beaufort County hotspots.

This contest helps remind people to be safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erin Ruyle is Washington’s Director of Tourism & Development.

She explains, “Our main goal is to promote safety, traveling to and from our community and we also want people to know that we’re open for business, we want them to visit us, stay with us, shop with us, but we want them to do it safely.”

The contest will run through the end of North Carolina’s reopening phase two.

Each week, one winner will receive a $25.00 “shop local” gift card.

For more information on how to submit a photo, click here.