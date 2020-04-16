Live Now
City of Washington's electric utility rate reduction

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) On April 13, the City of Washington’s Council voted to approve a one-time 30% reduction in the electric utility rate for all customers in the current April billing cycle.

City officials said, “The City of Washington’s administration understands that the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are affecting all residential and business utility customers, thus this reduction is a step towards relieving the burden encountered as a result of the pandemic.”

The City of Washington is still accepting utility and other city payments online, by phone or in person.

In-person payments are to be made in the drop boxes provided outside of City Hall.  

The City of Washington encourages all citizens to continue monitoring local news outlets and the city of Washington’s website, www.washingtonnc.gov, for further updates on the COVID-19 pandemic. 

