City of Wilson names new police chief to replace retiring Hopkins

WILSON, N.C. — Maj. Scott Biddle, a 29-year veteran of the Wilson Police Department, has been named police chief, effective June 1. He will replace Chief Thomas Hopkins, who announced his retirement last week.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead the outstanding men and women of the Wilson Police Department,” said Biddle. “I look forward to continuing our legacy of building partnerships within the community to meet our challenges together. The Wilson Police Department will always work hard to contribute to Wilson’s tradition as an outstanding place to live and raise a family.”

Biddle is currently a Major with the department. He joined the Wilson Police Department in September 1992 following graduation from West Virginia University. He worked his way through the ranks, serving as Police Officer I, Police Officer II, Senior Police Officer in the Patrol Division and Detective Division, and continued the progression until he was promoted to Major in 2011. He has worked on the Bicycle Team, Detective Division, Narcotics, Problem Oriented Response Team (PORT), and as a member and team leader on the Special Response Team (SRT).

“Major Biddle is not only a great leader within the Wilson Police Department, he’s an outstanding citizen of our community,” said Wilson City Manager Grant Goings. “His passion for the Wilson Police Department and our City is contagious. He will be a great Chief and an outstanding mentor to the future leaders of our department. I am honored to have the privilege of appointing him as our next Chief of Police.”

Biddle has a long-standing commitment to community and youth outreach. He was one of the founders of the Wilson Police Athletics League (PAL) in 1994. He has coached youth baseball through Wilson Parks and Recreation and the Wilson Boys and Girls Club for more than 20 years. He is a member of the PAL Board of Directors and volunteers at many PAL camps, mentorship programs and youth activities. Biddle also coaches football and baseball at Toisnot Middle School.

Earlier this year, the Wilson Human Relations Commission gave its highest honor, the Paul Lee Stevens Humanitarian of the Year Award to Biddle for his dedication to the Wilson community.

“I am committed to maintaining and enhancing our youth outreach programs,” said Biddle. “I have seen first-hand how these programs can change lives and improve our community.”

Biddle has provided expert advice and leadership on programs for the Wilson community. Working with Wilson County Schools, he helped created the Gentleman’s Agreement, a very successful mentorship program pairing community leaders with high-school aged young men. He also coordinated Wilson Forward’s Youth Master Plan Safety Team, establishing protocols for school safety and threat response for Wilson County Schools. That plan received the State Emergency Manager’s Award.

“I look forward to working with the City Council, the city’s Leadership Team, and the city’s remarkable employees,” Biddle continued. “I appreciate the opportunity that I have been given and will work diligently to continue the amazing work of the Wilson Police Department.”

Biddle’s service to the Wilson community spans several decades. He serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the United Way of Wilson, and has raised money for the organization throughout his career. He holds leadership positions with PAL, the Rotary Club of Greater Wilson, Diversified Opportunities, and is a member of the First United Methodist Church Volunteers in Mission Team. He has coordinated the Wilson Police Department Golf Tournament, the largest annual fundraiser for PAL, and works with the Wilson County Special Olympics and Camp Sunshine.