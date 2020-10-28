City seeks public input on transit improvements

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville leaders are getting ready for their new transportation center to open next year, and they want people to come up with new transit ideas for the city.

Jacksonville Transit is asking people to fill out an online survey on ways to improve service.

Those improvements could include new bus stops, amenities for riders or route changes.

City officials say those suggestions are helpful because Jacksonville Transit’s ridership is up this year — even with the pandemic.

“One of the things that we always strive for is too continuous improve and order to do that both in efficiency and effectiveness and customer service,” says Anthony Prinz, the city’s transportation services director. “We need feedback from the public.”

Work on the new Jacksonville Station transportation hub began in July. It’s expected to open next summer.

