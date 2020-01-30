City shares proposed Uptown Parking changes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City is looking to make some changes to parking in Uptown. City leaders held a public input meeting on Wednesday to hear what residents think of the proposed plans.

During the meeting, people expressed many concerns they have about the current parking layout.

Many also speaking out about access to the street and lot parking, not only for customers but for people who work in Uptown.

Business Owners shared their thoughts on behalf of their employees who could have a hard time parking it space becomes limited.

“Our goal is to maximize the efficiency of our spaces. To get the most out of our spaces. To ensure that business owners are able to have a business because they are having a turn on their spaces. People are able to access their spaces,” said Ann Wall, Greenville City Manager

Some of the proposed changes include metered parking, working with ride-share programs, TRUNA permits. Also looking at current street and surface lot changes.

The next public input meeting will be Monday, February 3rd at 1 p.m. at Sheppard Memorial Library.