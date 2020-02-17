City to break ground on Lincoln Park development

Courtesy of the City of Greenville

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville Planning and Development Services Housing Division will break ground on the development of new affordable housing in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday city officials will be joined by representatives of Bill Clark Homes and the community.

Bill Clark Homes was approved as the contractor in November 2019 for the construction of four new homes that are part of a revitalization effort in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The contract approved by the City Council is for $485,000.