City to further alter transit service in light of COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville is making further alterations to the Greenville Area Transit (GREAT) system in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Saturday, April 25, service to Route 4 will be suspended indefinitely, Routes 5 and 6 will continue in their current configuration and Routes 1, 2, and 3 remain suspended.

Additionally, buses have been signed to indicate a limit of 19 passengers per bus at one time.

Passengers are to enter from the rear door and remain behind the red line six feet behind the driver at all times.

The city is encouraging riders to wear protective face masks.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, such as a cough, fever, or sore throat, you are asked to not ride the bus for the safety of the drivers and other passengers.

Daily disinfecting of the buses continues and this action is occurring each day at noon, during which time passengers are required to wait outside the bus.

