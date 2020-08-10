City to hold Sycamore Hill Plaza ribbon cutting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The City of Greenville will officially open the Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, August 11, at 9:30 a.m.
The ceremony will be an invitation-only event in order to comply with current gathering restrictions included in North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order regarding COVID-19.
Members of the media are invited to attend and are exempt from attendance restrictions.
Tuesday’s event will take place on the west end of the Town Common, located at 105 East First Street.
The long-awaited Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza project got underway in July of 2018.
The $1.9 million projects commemorates the history of the former Shore Drive neighborhood and Sycamore Hill Baptist Church that once stood where the Town Common park is today.
It includes a tower in the former location of the Sycamore Hill Baptist Church’s bell tower, numerous walls that vary in height and tell the story of the neighborhood, and a terraced viewing area that faces the Tar River.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from City of Greenville representatives, former residents of the Shore Drive neighborhood, and representatives of the Sycamore Hill Advisory Group.