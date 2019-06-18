City unveils Reflection Garden in honor of Onslow County native

A special dedication was held on Tuesday in Jacksonville at the City Cemetery.

The Reflection Garden is in honor of Richard and Sarah Kovich.

The couple left their estate to the city to help improve the city cemetery and its fencing.

Sarah Kovich had an interest in genealogy, which led her to the Jacksonville City Cemetery.

The Reflection Garden by the city is a gift of appreciation.

“Today we come to unveil a marker and to establish a Reflection Garden,” said Richard Woodruff, City Manager. So, the citizens who come to the cemetery can have a place relax.”

The project cost nearly $200,000.

The Kovich Reflection Garden is located in the City Cemetery at the corner of Hargett Street and Johnson Boulevard.

