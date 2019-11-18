Citywide cleanup in Morehead City hopes to keep it a beautiful place

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A citywide “Fall Cleanup Day” was set in Morehead City to remove trash and debris from the streets.

You may have seen a lot of people combing the streets in neon vests in Morehead City.

The city does it twice a year, once in the Spring and Fall.

Morehead City told 9 On Your Side that it is important to clean litter off the streets since it can easily find its way into the waters.

City employees and volunteers hope that this initiative will help keep it a clean and beautiful place to live or visit.

The Communications Director in Morehead City, Alize Proisy, stated “we want awareness and to make sure people know what they are throwing out. Cigarette butts have been a huge issue today. We just want our city to look nice to beautify it and even if that means starting with us that would be great and if more people can see us out there then maybe they’ll come out and clean up as well.”

Morehead City is trying to create an “Adopt a Block” program.

People from the community can “Adopt a Block” where they live or work and clean it up so they can look great.

Proisy said “If everybody across the city does that then it is going to look unbelievable. We have a lot of tourists that come here they like to walk around and see things being clean.”

For more information check out Morehead City.