Classes to continue online throughout the summer at BCCC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Community College will only conduct online instruction only for its summer classes in 2020.

This will include all 8-week courses as well as both 5-week sessions.

Many of these classes are scheduled to start in May and the college could not anticipate that social distancing orders or guidance would be lifted by that time.

Many summer classes were already slated for online instruction and BCCC is currently accepting applications for new students, and current students can enroll for both summer and fall classes now.

The only continuing education courses that BCCC will offer through June 30 will occur online.

By July 1, the college will reevaluate whether it is safe for public services courses in continuing education, such as EMS and fire, to meet face-to-face for lab experiences based on state and federal guidelines.

“I realize that this is a difficult time for all of you and that we all want our lives to return to normal. This will happen!” wrote Dr. David Loope, BCCC President, in a letter to students. “But, we have to work together to make it happen by practicing safe social distancing and avoiding direct contact with groups of people. That’s why it’s so important that the College continue with online instruction only through July, or at least until the pandemic subsides.”

Students who need help in their courses can access tutoring through the Learning Enhancement Center virtually. Students who need access to internet or computers can access the BCCC Library and the regional centers in Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties by appointment only.

Parents and students can find a current list of college staff including admissions, student services, continuing education, and high school liaisons, at https://www.beaufortccc.edu/college-contacts.

The college has also created a “Frequently Asked Questions” webpage to address some anticipated concerns during this pandemic https://www.beaufortccc.edu/covid-19-faq.