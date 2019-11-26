‘Click it or Ticket’ operation leads to major drug bust

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) ‘Click it or Ticket’ operation lead to major drug bust in Craven County.

On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division conducted traffic enforcement operation on U.S. 70 Highway near Town Pawn as part of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program 2019 Thanksgiving “Click It or Ticket” campaign.

During the stop of a vehicle K9 Ringo was requested by deputies and alerted to narcotics in the vehicle.

After a search, deputies discovered over 45 grams of methamphetamine, heroin, and firearms in the vehicle.

Bradley John Clark, 29, of Grantsboro, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

Matthew Douglas Messer, 33, of New Bern, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon.

Kenneth Michael Dunlow, 30, of Havelock, was charged with two felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts carrying a concealed weapon.

Clark and Messer are being held on $100,000 bonds and Dunlow is being held on a $125,000 bond.

The suspects are being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility.

Messer was released from prison on November 13 and was on post-release supervision.

Clark was released from prison on July 19 and was on post-release supervision.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.