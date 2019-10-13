NC-12 dune repairs begin, lane closures expected

RODANTHE, N.C. (WNCT) – After reopening NC-12 on Saturday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation crews has started repairing a protective dune line that was damaged due to tides stemming from Tropical Storm Melissa.

The road was closed between Friday morning and Saturday evening due to dune breaches that caused ocean overwash in several locations between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe.

Dune repairs will be performed during daylight hours at least through the end of the week.

Motorists can expect single-lane closures while dune repairs are made and short and frequent closures of both lanes to allow for the safe movement of personnel working on the dunes.

An operation to clear secondary roads on the Outer Banks of sand and debris is also underway Monday.

The operation is expected to conclude by the end of the day.

Motorists are advised that there is still standing saltwater on several sections of N.C. 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Hatteras Village, and that they should drive with extreme caution at all times.

PREVIOUS:



(WAVY) Tropical Storm Melissa brought high tides and strong winds that forced surf to crash through sand dunes onto parts of North Carolina Highway 12 for several days.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the overwash closed down the road between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

It reopened Saturday night around 10 p.m., but officials warn motorists to still use caution.

The Cape Hatteras Elementary and Cape Hatteras Secondary School will open Monday on a three-hour delay. Officials say they might have to cancel school for the whole day.

The stretch of road has kept dozens of people from making it in or out of the area.