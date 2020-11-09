Closings for Veterans Day in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County officials have released the changes that will take place this week in observance of Veterans Day.
The following schedule changes will be taking place:
- County of Wayne Government Oﬃces closed Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Offices will re-open Thursday, November 12, 2020, for normal business hours.
- All branches of the Wayne County Public Library closed Wednesday. Library branches will be open on Thursday for normal business hours.
- The Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center remains closed to residents due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- The Wayne County landfill and convenience centers will be closed Wednesday. The landfill and convenience centers will re-open Thursday for normal business hours.