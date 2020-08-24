Closure of Craven County ramps needed for improvements

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A N.C. Department of Transportation contract crew plans to close two Craven County highway ramps to upgrade them to interstate standards.

Weather permitting, the ramps will close from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on August 25, U.S. 70 West and Clarks Road entry and exit ramps.

During the closure, the contractor will pave the outside lane and shoulders of the ramps to interstate standards.

As a detour for drivers on Clarks Road, take U.S. 70 East to the N.C. 43 Exit and then U.S. 70 West.

For drivers on U.S. 70 West needing Clarks Road, stay on the highway and take the Tuscarora Rhems Road Exit, get on U.S. 70 East for about three miles to the Clarks Road exit.

Due to construction, motorists should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution while crews are working.



This construction is part of the project to bring U.S. 70 up to interstate standards between Raleigh and Morehead City.

Crews are widening shoulders and milling and repaving the highway, which will be renamed Interstate 42.

The project in Craven County is 32 miles long and costs $25.5 million.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media