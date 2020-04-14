Coast Guard aircrew hoists 2 adults, 1 child from sailboat near Brant Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard hoisted two adults and one child from a grounded sailboat on Brant Island Shoals Sunday night.

One of the parties on the 24-foot sailboat Jubilation contacted watchstanders at Sector North Carolina’s command center via VHF-FM radio channel 16 at 8:52 p.m., and reported that they had run aground with three people aboard, including a 10-year-old child.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Station Hobucken launched to assist.

Once on scene, the crew determined that the water was too shallow to safely reach the sailboat.

Watchstanders launched a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City to evacuate the people from the boat due to deteriorating weather conditions.

The aircrew arrived shortly after and safely hoisted all three of the people onto the helicopter and transported them to Air Station Elizabeth City.

There were no reported injuries.

“This is the type of scenario where quick decision making and coordination is key,” said Chief Petty Officer Jason Frivance, command duty officer during the case. “We had to make adjustments to the original plan, but were still able to quickly get to these people before weather conditions worsened. This is what our crews train for.”