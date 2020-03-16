Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  13
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Halifax County Schools Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Memorial Baptist Weekday / Greenville Nash Community College New River YMCA Sheppard Memorial Library Twin River YMCA Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from cruise ship off NC coast

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship approximately 150 miles off the coast of North Carolina Friday.

A crewmember aboard the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas contacted the Coast Guard at approximately 2:45 p.m. and notified them that they had a passenger who was reportedly showing symptoms of appendicitis and was requesting medical care.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City to assist. 

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted up the man, accompanied by a nurse, and transported them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“The crew of the Anthem of the Seas had a textbook response to the situation,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, command duty officer during the case. “They contacted us as soon as possible and diverted to facilitate a faster and more efficient rescue.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV