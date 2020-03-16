Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from cruise ship off NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship approximately 150 miles off the coast of North Carolina Friday.

A crewmember aboard the cruise ship Anthem of the Seas contacted the Coast Guard at approximately 2:45 p.m. and notified them that they had a passenger who was reportedly showing symptoms of appendicitis and was requesting medical care.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center launched an aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City to assist.

Once on scene, the aircrew hoisted up the man, accompanied by a nurse, and transported them to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

“The crew of the Anthem of the Seas had a textbook response to the situation,” said Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, command duty officer during the case. “They contacted us as soon as possible and diverted to facilitate a faster and more efficient rescue.”