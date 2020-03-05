ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Enforcement Division, Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet and North Carolina Department of Transportation Ferry Division personnel conducted maritime active shooter training drills Wednesday.

Coast Guard conducts active shooter training on ferry in North Carolina

Coast Guard conducts active shooter training on ferry in North Carolina

Coast Guard conducts active shooter training on ferry in North Carolina

Coast Guard conducts active shooter training on ferry in North Carolina

During the training, members of the Coast Guard practiced tactical procedures as well as methods to de-escalate the situation or reduce threats from an active shooter on a ferry.

In order to effectively neutralize an active shooter threat, Coast Guard personnel learned to practice limited movements around the ferry’s compact spaces.

Coast Guard personnel familiarized themselves with the close-quarters environment of the ferry in order to improve training movements.