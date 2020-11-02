Coast Guard conducts rescue ops in OBX after sportfishing boat loses power with 7 people onboard

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — A United States Coast Guard crew conducted a boat rescue at the Oregon Inlet Sea Buoy in the Outer Banks last week.

On Oct. 27 at 10:45 a.m., officials say a report came in that a sport fishing vessel with seven people on board lost power offshore in the Oregon Inlet just as the bar was breaking.

Commercial salvage said that they did not want to cross for safety concerns but both of the Coast Guard 47 motor lifeboat crews were underway training in the area.

The crews diverted from training and responded to assist the vessel that had been towed to the Oregon Inlet Sea Buoy by a good samaritan.

Once on the scene, the crew strategically passed over the towing gear and put the vessel in a stern tow.

The skilled boat crew safely towed the vessel across the bar and into Wanchese Harbor.

“Special thanks to the good samaritans of the Outer Banks who continue to help the members of our boating community,” the Coast Guard posted to its Facebook page.

(Courtesy: US Coast Guard)

(Courtesy: US Coast Guard)

