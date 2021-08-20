Coast Guard, good Samaritan help rescue three in Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescue three mariners after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, August 20, 2021. A 47-foot Motor Life boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet retrieved the three mariners and transported them to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where emergency medical services were waiting. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty officer 3rd Class Taryn Michalika/Released.)

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued three mariners after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet on Friday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report from Dare County 911 of a capsized vessel.

The Sector North Carolina command center dispatched a 47-foot Motor Life Boat boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet to the scene.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City also diverted to the scene to provide support.

When the Coast Guard boatcrew arrived on scene the good Samaritan vessel Rock Solid was rescuing one of the mariners from the water.

The Coast Guard boatcrew retrieved the other two boaters from the water and brought the third aboard from the good Samaritan vessel.

One boater reportedly suffered a head injury.

The boatcrew transported the mariners to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where emergency medical services were waiting.

“Knowing the forecasted weather before heading out on the water is vital to a mariner’s safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd class Taryn Michalicka, a boat engineer from the responding boatcrew, “In addition to knowing the present and forecasted conditions, wearing a lifejacket and having operable radio are excellent tools to increase survival chances and help rescuers get to you quickly in a maritime emergency.”