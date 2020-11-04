Coast Guard investigates boating collision in Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard is investigating a collision between a 94-foot tug and barge, and a pontoon boat, near the Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge on the Intracoastal Waterway in Emerald Isle Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard issued an urgent marine information broadcast to mariners in the region and dispatched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water response boat crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew after they were notified that two people aboard a pontoon boat entered the water in the vicinity of Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge.

One individual was reportedly removed from the water by the crew of a commercial salvage company that was nearby, and another reportedly rescued by a good Samaritan.

Both individuals were brought to shore where they were met with awaiting emergency medical services and transferred to Carteret Health Care hospital.

This incident is under investigation.

If you have any information contact Lt. Lisa Fanning at (252) 247-4522 or Lisa.M.Fanning@uscg.mil.