Coast Guard, local partners search for missing 73-year-old kayaker

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for a missing kayaker Saturday, who was reported missing in the area of Bogue Inlet.

Missing is Warren Liner, 73, last seen on Bear Island in Hammocks Beach State Park.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received the initial report from the Onslow County 911 dispatcher on Dec. 31 that a man had been reported missing by his spouse after not returning from a kayaking trip. His kayak was found on Bear Island Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard is searching with crews aboard the following assets:

an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City

a 24-foot Response Boat-Small from Station Emerald Isle

a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Station Fort Macon

Coast Guard Cutter Steelhead, an 87-foot Coastal Patrol Boat

Also searching are crews and assets from the following agencies and municipalities:

Hammocks Beach State Park Rangers

Onslow County

North Carolina Marine Patrol

Town of Swansboro

Town of Emerald Isle

City of Jacksonville

Pender County

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to Sector North Carolina Command Center watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.