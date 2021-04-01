Coast Guard medevacs 2, assists 1 mariner near Core Creek, N.C.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevacs two mariners and assisted another after their vessel ran aground in the vicinity of Core Creek, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center were notified via VHF Channel 16 by the operator of a 48-foot sport fisher requesting a medevac for two passengers who sustained injuries after their vessel ran aground.

A Tow Boat U.S. crew in the area responded first and reported to Sector North Carolina that the boat was also taking on water.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boat crew with an embarked EMS crewmember from Atlantic Beach Fire Department as well as a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Coast Guard Station Fort Macon to assist.

The rescue boat crew transferred the EMS crewmember aboard the vessel to render first aid after they arrived on the scene.

The injured mariners were returned to awaiting EMS in Jarrett Bay, N.C., where they were transported to Carteret Health Care Medical Center in Morehead City.

The Tow Boat U.S. crew successfully secured the source of flooding and will return it to a local boatyard.