Coast Guard medevacs 49-year-old man approximately 14 miles off Oak Island



OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard medevaced a 49-year-old man reportedly suffering from chest pains and shortness of breath approximately 14 miles south of Oak Island, Sunday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina initially received the report via VHF-FM channel 16, and launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Oak Island to respond with EMS aboard from Oak Island Fire Department.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard boatcrew transferred the EMS personnel aboard the distressed vessel and escorted them to Southport Marina, where an ambulance was awaiting the man’s arrival to take him to a local hospital.

“Unexpected things can happen when you’re underway, so it’s extremely important to be prepared for anything,” said Chief Danielle Flint, command duty officer at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. “Bring a working VHF-FM radio, always wear a life jacket, and make sure you have a fully-charged, water-proof cell phone as a back-up to call for help when you need it most.”