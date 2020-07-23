Coast Guard medevacs 62-year-old man approximately 30 miles off Masonboro Inlet

MASONBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard medevaced a 62-year-old man who passed out aboard a 33-foot Onslow Bay pleasure craft approximately 30 miles east of Masonboro Inlet Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification from personnel aboard a 33-foot Onslow Bay pleasure craft regarding a 62-year old male passenger who passed out and needed immediate medical attention.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders diverted a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew with a qualified emergency medical services crewmember from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach to the scene.

The boatcrew was conducting training in the area.

Once on scene, the Station Wrightsville Beach boatcrew transferred the EMS crewmember aboard to provide medical care.

The man was transferred in stable condition to awaiting New Hanover County EMS at Bridge Tender Marina in Masonboro.