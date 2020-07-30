Coast Guard medevacs boater near Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard medevaced a boater one mile west of Spooner Creek Thursday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Sector North Carolina command center were notified by the owner of a 54-foot vessel that a 15-year-old aboard had fallen and sustained possible injuries when the vessel ran aground.

A Station Fort Macon response boat crew was launched, arrived on scene and transported the boater to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the North Carolina Wildlife Refuge dock in Morehead City.

The injured boater was last reported to be in stable condition.