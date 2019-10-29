Coast Guard medevacs man 20 miles north of Hatteras

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the commercial fishing vessel Captain Jimmy 20 miles north of Hatteras.

Monday night, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center were notified that the 56-year-old crew member was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina launched to assist.

Once on scene, the helicopter crew safely hoisted the man up and transported him to Pitt County Memorial Hospital in Greenville.

“The case went well, but was definitely a more challenging hoist,” said Lt. Lindsey Cockburn a pilot for the medevac. “It was very dark, but this is something we train for by doing hoisting work at night. In the end, we got the patient to the proper medical facilities.”