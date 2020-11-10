Coast Guard, partner agencies search for 2 missing from overturned vessel near Beaufort Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard and local partners are searching for two persons in the water after an overturned fishing vessel was discovered near Beaufort Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from a fishing vessel at around 8 a.m. that a 35-foot recreational vessel was found overturned approximately three nautical miles outside of Beaufort Inlet.

A family member of one of the passengers confirmed with watchstanders that the vessel departed Atlantic Beach Sunday with two persons on board to fish near the shore.

TowBoat U.S. deployed a diver and determined there was no one onboard the vessel, but all the lights and gear were still energized.

Sector North Carolina issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets. The Coast Guard is searching for an area that spans approximately 200 square nautical miles.

Involved in the search are:

Coast Guard Station Fort Macon 47-foot Motor Life Boat

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter

Coast Guard Cutter Seahawk

Atlantic Beach Fire Department small boat

If you have any information contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at 910- 343-3880.