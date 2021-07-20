Coast Guard, partner agencies searching for two after reported helicopter crash in Albemarle Sound

by: U.S. Coast Guard

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for two people from a reported helicopter crash in the Albemarle Sound on Tuesday.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center were notified by a concerned friend that they had lost all communication with the two people aboard a Robinson R44 helicopter at 6:40 p.m., Monday.

The two men departed from Mecklenburg Brunswick Regional Airport and planned to land at the Dare County Regional Airport the same evening.

At 10:46 a.m., Tuesday, a samaritan recovered a backpack with personal belongings inside approximately 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River. 

At 11:27 a.m., the Jayhawk aircrew discovered helicopter debris in the water approximately 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound. 

Searching is: 

  • A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City
  • A 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Elizabeth City 
  • A N.C. Marine Patrol boatcrew 
  • N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission  
  • Tyrell County Sheriff’s Department

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

