Coast Guard rescues 2 mariners from overturned vessel off Onslow Beach

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Coast Guard rescued two mariners from their overturned vessel approximately three miles east of Onslow Beach Saturday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification from Onslow County 911 that two people were in the water after their vessel capsized. Watchstanders launched a boatcrew on a 45-foot Response Boat from Emerald Isle, while Onslow County launched the North Topsail Fire Department and Camp Lejeune Fire and Rescue.

Once on scene, the Coast Guard boatcrew found the two mariners on top of the hull of their 17-foot Wellcraft vessel. They brought them on board and took them back to the station. No injuries were reported.