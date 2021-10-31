Coast Guard rescues boaters near Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – The Coast Guard rescued two boaters Saturday evening near Cedar Island.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received information from Carteret County dispatchers that a small boat had capsized after taking waves over its side, stranding the two boaters.

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew launched along with a Coast Guard Station Hobucken Response Boat-Small boatcrew to locate the boaters.

Harkers Island Fire Department boatcrews launched along with two good samaritan vessels to assist with rescue efforts.

Once on scene the Jayhawk aircrew helped to vector in the location of the boaters to boatcrews. The boaters were taken to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Cedar Island Ferry Terminal after one was observed to potentially exhibit symptoms of hypothermia.