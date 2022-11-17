ENGELHARD, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were rescued by the Coast Guard from a commercial fishing vessel that was sinking on Thursday, around five miles from Engelhard in Hyde County.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received notification at approximately 2 a.m. from the 35-foot fishing vessel, Heathers Breeze, stating they were taking on water in the Pamlico Sound. A Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet 47-foot Motor Lifeboat responded and transferred a crew member to the vessel to assist.

The fishing vessel sank despite attempts to dewater. The mariners were taken to Station Hatteras Inlet.

“The maritime environment is often unpredictable and preparedness is crucial,” said Stephen Sawyer, Sector North Carolina Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “We recommend commercial fishing vessels contact their local Coast Guard commercial fishing safety examiner for a comprehensive safety exam, have a reliable means of communication, and always wear a life jacket.”