Coast Guard rescues four people from stranded boat near Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. — A U.S. Coast Guard team based in Elizabeth City recently rescued four boaters from a disabled boat near Oregon Inlet.
The Coast Guard said last Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., they received a distress radio call from the Puffin, a 70-foot sailing boat, which was disabled in the Atlantic Ocean 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet.
Crews from Air Station Elizabeth City responded to the boat in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, and a HC-130J Super Hercules plane.
All four people aboard the disabled boat were rescued and taken to Air Station Elizabeth City, where they were checked by an EMS team.
No one was injured in this incident.
