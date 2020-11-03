Coast Guard rescues two boaters from vessel near Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard rescued two boaters from their 52-foot sailing vessel approximately 172 miles east of Cape Hatteras, Monday afternoon.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s 5th District Command Center received a relayed notification from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center regarding two boaters in distress aboard the sailing vessel Bali Hai.

The captain of the sailing vessel initially informed IERCC watchstanders that he had activated his emergency position indicating radio beacon after the vessel’s engines had lost power and was concerned about staying aboard due to rough weather and high seas.

Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City C-130J Hercules aircraft and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrews were launched to the scene to assist the crewmembers of the disabled vessel.

Once on scene, the Jayhawk aircrew successfully hoisted both boaters from the vessel and safely transported them back to Air Station Elizabeth City.

No injuries were reported.

“We cannot stress enough how critical it is to have a properly registered EPIRB,” said Chief Petty Officer Charles Reaves, a watchstander at the Coast Guard 5th District Command Center. “While having an EPIRB aboard your vessel is important, having it accurately registered allows rescuers be able to determine your location and information in an emergency situation more quickly. The fact these boaters had this equipment, were trained on it and used it properly directly lead to an accurate and timely response.”