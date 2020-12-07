Coast Guard searching for missing 26-year-old kayaker

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coast Guard is actively searching for a missing 26-year-old man who left Manns Harbor for a fishing trip Saturday evening.

Coast guard Sector North Carolina Command Center received a notification from Dare Cunty emergency dispatcher at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sunday after the man’s wife filed a 911 report.

The last contact with the 26-year-old was at 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Watchstanders launched a Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet 24-foot Shallow Water Response Craft boat crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and Manns Harbor Volunteer Fire Department also completed searches Sunday night.

The search continued into Monday with crews from Station Oregon Inlet and Air Station Elizabeth City, and multiple crews from North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Monday, a yellow kayak matching the description of the report was discovered overturned near Roanoke Island.

A member of the missing man’s family confirmed it was the kayak he had departed in.

Anyone with information relating to the case is asked to reach out to the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.