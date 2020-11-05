Coast Guard searching for possible missing people in the water near Buxton

BUXTON, N.C. (WNCT) The Coast Guard is searching for a possible missing people in the water approximately one mile offshore of Buxton on Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a relayed report from crewmembers at Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet regarding a good Samaritan who reported an adrift orange life raft one mile offshore.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and diverted an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City who was conducting training in the area to the scene.

Once on scene, the aircrew deployed a rescue swimmer into the water to observe the life raft more closely.

The life raft is reported to be a six-man orange life raft with a sea anchor inside and no visible marine growth or markings.

Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal (WPC 1128) and a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat boat crew from Station Hatteras Inlet were launched to conduct a search of the area.

The current weather on scene is 70 degrees with the water temperature at 76 degrees and two to six-foot seas.

If you have any information contact Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders at (910) 343-3880.