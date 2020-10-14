Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces new traffic pattern to access parking

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has changed the traffic pattern to access both long and short-term parking.

To access both long and short term parking, motorist must pass the terminal building and be in the left lane.

Just past the Harrier Jet Monument exit left into the parking lot.

The construction will take several months to complete and now has a projected completing date of March 1, 2021.

NCDOT plans to build a permanent connector from the parking lot exit to the front of the terminal.

This will allow the temporary closure of the Airline drive from Williams Road to construct the circle.

Further press releases and extensive on airport signage will assist travelers and commuters.

