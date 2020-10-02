Coastal Carolina Regional Airport announces traffic circle construction project at terminal, airline drives

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Authority announced that the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) would begin construction on a new traffic circle on October 5.

This NCDOT project is prework for the James City I-42 construction project to begin in Q1 2021.

The project will allow two-way traffic from Williams Road to Airport Road without transiting the front of the terminal.

The construction will take several months to complete.

NCDOT plans to build a permanent connector from the parking lot exit to the front of the terminal.

This will allow the temporary closure of Airline drive from Williams Road to construct the circle.

Extensive on airport signage will assist travelers and commuters.

